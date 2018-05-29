HOT DOGS

Vienna Beef opens history museum

EMBED </>More Videos

The iconic Chicago company celebrates its 125th anniversary this year. (WLS)

Jesse Kirsch
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Vienna Beef celebrates 125 years in business this year with the opening of its own history museum at company headquarters along the Chicago River on Wednesday.

The displays at 2501 North Damen Avenue include a meat grinder made in 1859, pictures of the original Vienna hot dog stand and factory, and a gold-plated cocktail frankfurter. Don't worry, you can buy a fresher hot dog at the factory store on-site with all the classic Chicago fixings-- what company Vice President of Marketing/eCommerce Tom McGlade called the "seven sacred condiments" of mustard, relish, chopped onion, sliced tomato, a kosher dill pickle, sport peppers and celery salt on top.

The rows of memorabilia include promotional giveaways like toy trucks and giant pencils, sporting the signature "V" with a skewered hot dog through the middle. There are also neon signs, production staff uniforms, hand-painted placards and even a hall of fame display. Throughout the space there's plenty of bright yellow, blue and red.

"There's certain things here in Chicago that just mean home and that's one of them," said Pete Cazares of the iconic signage. He grew up in Chicago but moved to Florida in recent years and said he may try to bring a few boxes of the hot dogs home because he enjoys them so much.

"Their grandfather took their dad to their favorite hot dog stand, and then he took you to your favorite hot dog stand and then you brought your son to yet another hot dog stand," McGlade said of the company's more-than-a-century-old tradition, now on display.

The exhibits also pay homage to brands brought into the Vienna Beef fold over the years, like David Berg.

The free museum will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday starting Wednesday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodhot dogsfoodieChicagoBucktown
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HOT DOGS
Hot dog fans line up for final day at Murphy's in Lakeview
Vienna Beef still provides Chicago's hot dogs after 125 years
Extra Course: Byron's Hot Dogs
Vienna Beef's 125th anniversary reminds Chicago of its meatpacking roots
City helps teen's hot dog stand become legit instead of closing it
More hot dogs
FOOD & DRINK
Bar stools and brews: Get to know 3 of Chicago's newest pubs
Olive Garden pasta pass gets you 1 year of never-ending pasta
British tech company seeks Assistant Director of Cheese
Taste of Havana cocktail bar and eatery debuts in Logan Square
New bar Blind Dragon mixes cocktails and karaoke in River North
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
WATCH LIVE: Closing arguments for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
'Nobody saw a difference' in Mollie Tibbetts suspect
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
Man charged in 2 Near North Side sex assaults
Kroger-owned stores, including Mariano's, to phase out plastic bags
Urban Meyer suspended for 3 football games by Ohio State
Elkhart, Ind. woman charged with supporting ISIS
Show More
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
Ed King, Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist, dies at 68
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
Ex-Michigan State gymnastics coach Kathie Klages charged in Nassar case
Fatal hit-and-run at Division, Cicero under investigation
More News