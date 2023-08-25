Head-on Fox Lake crash leaves 1 dead

Fox Lake police said a man was killed in a head-on crash Thursday night.

FOX LAKE, ill. (WLS) -- A 21-year-old man was killed in a head-on crash in Fox Lake Thursday night, the fire chief said said.

The crash involving a car and a work van occurred at about 9:40 p.m. at Route 59 and Route 12, the Fox Lake fire chief said.

Both drivers needed to be extricated from their vehicles. One of them, the 21-year-old, was transported to the hospital, where he later died, authorities said.

The other driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Further details on what led up to the crash were not immediately available.