Father John Clemens reinstated after investigation into sex abuse claim: Cardinal Blase Cupich

Father John Clemens was reinstated after an investigation into a Catholic Church sex abuse claim, Archdiocese of Chicago Cardinal Blase Cupich said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A priest has been reinstated following an accusation that he sexually abused a minor decades ago.

Father John Clemens is cleared to return to ministry.

Cardinal Blase Cupich sent letters on Tuesday to Our Lady of Hope Mission parishioners in Rosemont and Mary Seat of Wisdom parishioners in Park Ridge.

The Archdiocese Independent Review Board determined that there is no reasonable cause to believe that Clemens abused a minor in an accusation dating back nearly 50 years.

