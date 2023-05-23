AG Kwame Raoul to give update on Catholic Church priest sex abuse investigation

Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul is expected to update his investigation into priest sex abuse allegations in the Catholic Church Tuesday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul is expected to update his investigation into sex abuse allegations in the Catholic Church Tuesday.

His office says he'll provide a "significant update" on the investigation.

This investigation started years ago, by the state's former Attorney General Lisa Madigan.

In 2018, Madigan announced her investigation found child sex accusations against at least 500 priests and clergymen in Illinois. That report has never been made public, but Raoul promised to continue Madigan's work.

Cardinal Cupich details streamlining process to handle sex abuse allegations in Catholic church

Last week Cardinal Blase Cupich spoke exclusively to Eyewitness News after the Illinois Catholic Archdiocese published a summary of their process for handling allegations of sexual abuse.

"I make a commitment as well, personally, that anyone who has come to us with an accusation of abuse, and especially if it is substantiated, I will meet with them personally," Cardinal Cupich said. "And I know the bishops in Illinois also make that same commitment so we do respond and put the safety of children first."

The organization called Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests, known as SNAP, called the archdiocese' announcement nothing new.

SNAP says church members should be demanding the reforms that Pope Francis has promised.

Raoul will hold a news conference here at 10:30 a.m.