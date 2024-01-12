  • Full Story
  • Full Story

WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Frankfort indoor golf range dome collapses, bursts 'like popping a balloon,' fire officials say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Friday, January 12, 2024 8:57PM
LIVE radar and updates as winter storm moves through Chicago area
LIVE radar and updates as winter storm moves through Chicago area
WLS

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A indoor golf range dome collapsed Friday morning in the south suburbs as a winter storm moved through the Chicago area.

The roof of the SPG Green Garden Country Club & Driving Range in Frankfort began to sag due to a mix of rain, heavy snow and wind, fire officials said.

The balloon dome is pressurized.

"It was then punctured by a light pole that was inside of the dome," a statement read in part. "This caused the roof to burst like popping a balloon."

No injuries were reported.

The incident comes just a day after Frankfort fire crews conducted a rescue at a grainery tower.

No further information was immediately available.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW