Frankfort indoor golf range dome collapses, bursts 'like popping a balloon,' fire officials say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A indoor golf range dome collapsed Friday morning in the south suburbs as a winter storm moved through the Chicago area.

The roof of the SPG Green Garden Country Club & Driving Range in Frankfort began to sag due to a mix of rain, heavy snow and wind, fire officials said.

The balloon dome is pressurized.

"It was then punctured by a light pole that was inside of the dome," a statement read in part. "This caused the roof to burst like popping a balloon."

No injuries were reported.

The incident comes just a day after Frankfort fire crews conducted a rescue at a grainery tower.

No further information was immediately available.