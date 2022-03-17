St. Patrick's Day

St. Patrick's Day fun at Gaelic Park

By Michelle Corless
CHICAGO (WLS) -- It's the busiest time of the year for Gaelic Park!

The Emerald Room has it's annual luncheon, by reservation only.

The Carraig Pub will have entertainment throughout St. Patrick's Day.

If you want to celebrate at home, Chef Maureen Leyden shared her recipe for Irish Lamb Stew with us:

2 Lbs. Lamb - cubed

2 Carrots - chopped

2 Parsnips - chopped

1 Turnip - chopped

2 Medium Onions

1 Leek - chopped

1 Celery stalk - chopped

1 Garlic Clove

Salt & Pepper

2 tbsp Cornflour

2 oz. Oil

Heat oil

Add lamb, seasoning & garlic, and cook for 5 minutes

Add chopped vegetables

Add enough water to cover the stew half-way

Simmer for 1 hour

To thicken, make a sauce with the cornflour and 2 tbsp of cold water, and add to the cooked stew. Season to taste.
