St. Patrick's Day fun at Gaelic Park

CHICAGO (WLS) -- It's the busiest time of the year for Gaelic Park!The Emerald Room has it's annual luncheon, by reservation only.The Carraig Pub will have entertainment throughout St. Patrick's Day.If you want to celebrate at home, Chef Maureen Leyden shared her recipe for Irish Lamb Stew with us:2 Lbs. Lamb - cubed2 Carrots - chopped2 Parsnips - chopped1 Turnip - chopped2 Medium Onions1 Leek - chopped1 Celery stalk - chopped1 Garlic CloveSalt & Pepper2 tbsp Cornflour2 oz. OilHeat oilAdd lamb, seasoning & garlic, and cook for 5 minutesAdd chopped vegetablesAdd enough water to cover the stew half-waySimmer for 1 hourTo thicken, make a sauce with the cornflour and 2 tbsp of cold water, and add to the cooked stew. Season to taste.