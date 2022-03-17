CHICAGO (WLS) -- It's the busiest time of the year for Gaelic Park!
The Emerald Room has it's annual luncheon, by reservation only.
The Carraig Pub will have entertainment throughout St. Patrick's Day.
If you want to celebrate at home, Chef Maureen Leyden shared her recipe for Irish Lamb Stew with us:
2 Lbs. Lamb - cubed
2 Carrots - chopped
2 Parsnips - chopped
1 Turnip - chopped
2 Medium Onions
1 Leek - chopped
1 Celery stalk - chopped
1 Garlic Clove
Salt & Pepper
2 tbsp Cornflour
2 oz. Oil
Heat oil
Add lamb, seasoning & garlic, and cook for 5 minutes
Add chopped vegetables
Add enough water to cover the stew half-way
Simmer for 1 hour
To thicken, make a sauce with the cornflour and 2 tbsp of cold water, and add to the cooked stew. Season to taste.
St. Patrick's Day fun at Gaelic Park
ST. PATRICK'S DAY
TOP STORIES
Show More