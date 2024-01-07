WATCH LIVE

Lisle man arrested on child pornography charges, police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Sunday, January 7, 2024 10:30PM
LISLE, Ill. (WLS) -- A west suburban man has been arrested on child pornography charges, police said on Sunday.

Lisle police said they arrested 21-year-old Garrett Kappel on five counts of child pornography.

Police said they were able to track Kappel through his computer's IP address.

An investigation led detectives to the 500 block of Hitchcock Avenue, the same block where Kappel lives. There, images and videos containing child pornography were allegedly found on a phone and computer hard drive.

Kappel is in jail pending a court hearing.

Further information was not immediately available.

