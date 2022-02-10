fire

Gary fire today destroys Denny's next to Love's gas station near I-90/94

Fire burning near fuel tanks at truck stop on Grant Street
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Enormous fire destroys Gary Denny's

GARY, Ind. (WLS) -- Firefighters are working to control a fire that destroyed a Denny's restaurant in Gary, Indiana Thursday.

Chopper7 was over the scene around 12:30 p.m. Officials said the fire began burning next to the Love's Gas Station along I-90/94 around 10:40 a.m.

There is an elevated risk due to the fuel tanks on the property. So far, there are no reports of any injuries.

The Gary Fire Department is on the scene battling the fire and assisting with traffic control. Commuters are being asked to divert their traffic away from Grant Street between the expressway and 35th Avenue to allow for emergency vehicle operations.

The fire department is also asking that people do not come to the area to sightsee or take photos.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

