Gary police officer shot near 5th Ave., Lincoln St; search for suspect underway

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
GARY, Ind. (WLS) -- A manhunt is underway in northwest Indiana after a Gary police officer was shot Monday afternoon.

Authorities are searching for a Black male wearing all black who shot the officer near 5th Avenue and Lincoln Street in Gary around 12:57 p.m., Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. said.

The officer was transported to a local hospital, but no details on his condition were immediately available, Martinez said.

The Lake County Sheriff's Department Aviation Unit as well as Special Operations and Patrol Units are all assisting in the search.

Gary police have not yet released any information.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.
