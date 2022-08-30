Man killed, another injured in Gary shooting at Happy Tire Shop: police

Police said an officer was flagged down by an individual, who said there was an active shooter at the business.

GARY, Ind. (WLS) -- Gary police are looking for a gunman after a deadly shooting at a business there Monday.

A 47-year-old East Chicago man was killed at the Happy Tire Shop on Ridge Road. Another Valparaiso man was shot in his leg.

Police said an officer was flagged down just before 5 p.m. in the 1400-block of East Ridge Road by an individual who said there was an active shooter at the shop.

Emergency crews responded to the location and found the two men who had been shot.

The Valparaiso man was taken to Methodist Hospital for his wound.

The male suspect is described as approximately 5-feet, 10-inches tall, with a thin build.

He is armed and dangerous and drove away in a dark-colored sedan vehicle, police said.

Anyone with information should contact Lake County Metro Homicide at 219-755-3855 or 1-866-CRIME GP.