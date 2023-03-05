A man has been charged with stabbing his aunt to death in Gary, Indiana, the police department said.

Man charged with stabbing aunt to death in Gary home, Indiana police say

GARY, Ind. -- An Indiana man has been charged with the murder of his aunt.

Police said 52-year-old Jacqueline Peden died after she was stabbed inside her home Friday.

A witness inside the residence said she had seen her cousin on top of the victim, stabbing her with what appeared to be a knife-like item, police said..

Police arrested Peden's 36-year-old nephew, Jonathan Benyoun, after they found him running naked in a nearby street. He was in court on Saturday.