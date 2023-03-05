Man charged with stabbing aunt to death in Gary home, Indiana police say

GARY, Ind. -- An Indiana man has been charged with the murder of his aunt.
Police said 52-year-old Jacqueline Peden died after she was stabbed inside her home Friday.
SEE ALSO | Man charged with fatally stabbing woman he dated for 3 years, Schaumburg police say
A witness inside the residence said she had seen her cousin on top of the victim, stabbing her with what appeared to be a knife-like item, police said..
Police arrested Peden's 36-year-old nephew, Jonathan Benyoun, after they found him running naked in a nearby street. He was in court on Saturday.