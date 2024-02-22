Get Behind the Vest pancake breakfast to raise funds for Chicago police officers in West Beverly

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Get Behind the Vest pancake breakfast will celebrate its tenth event on Chicago's South Side.
The breakfast opens its doors on Sunday at 8 a.m. to noon at Saint John Fisher School in West Beverly.
Nineteenth Ward Alderman Matt O'Shea will host the event to raise money to buy bulletproof vests for Chicago police officers
For more information call (773) 238-8766 or, click here.
MAKING HEADLINES: Experience free golf lessons, learn about golf trips at the Chicago Golf Show 2024 in Rosemont