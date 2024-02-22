Get Behind the Vest pancake breakfast to raise funds for Chicago police officers in West Beverly

The breakfast opens its doors on Sunday at 8 a.m. to noon at Saint John Fisher School in West Beverly.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Get Behind the Vest pancake breakfast will celebrate its tenth event on Chicago's South Side.

Nineteenth Ward Alderman Matt O'Shea will host the event to raise money to buy bulletproof vests for Chicago police officers

For more information call (773) 238-8766 or, click here.

