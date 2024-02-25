Get Behind the Vest pancake breakfast raises funds for Chicago police officers in Beverly

The funds will be used to buy police officers new bulletproof vests.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Get Behind the Vest pancake breakfast will celebrate its tenth event on Chicago's South Side.

The event opened its doors on Sunday at 8 a.m. and will close at noon at Saint John Fisher School in Beverly.

Nineteenth Ward Alderman Matt O'Shea will host the event to raise money to buy bulletproof vests for Chicago police officers

Tickets are $5 a person, and $25 for a family.

For more information call (773) 238-8766 or, click here.

