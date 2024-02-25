WATCH LIVE

Get Behind the Vest pancake breakfast raises funds for Chicago police officers in Beverly

ByChristian Piekos and ABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Sunday, February 25, 2024 2:17PM
Get Behind the Vest breakfast raising funds for Chicago police
The funds will be used to buy police officers new bulletproof vests.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Get Behind the Vest pancake breakfast will celebrate its tenth event on Chicago's South Side.

The event opened its doors on Sunday at 8 a.m. and will close at noon at Saint John Fisher School in Beverly.

Nineteenth Ward Alderman Matt O'Shea will host the event to raise money to buy bulletproof vests for Chicago police officers

Tickets are $5 a person, and $25 for a family.

For more information call (773) 238-8766 or, click here.

