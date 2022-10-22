Scam alert: Here's how to avoid buying phony gift cards as holidays approach

Looking for holiday and Christmas gifts already? Be sure to avoid gift card scams while online shopping and scrolling through social media.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Gift card scams are rising, and are expected to increase further as the holidays approach.

Scammers have a new tactic. They are creating fake websites to scam consumers into buying phony gift cards. Here are some tips from Allure Security on how to avoid gift card scams.

First, do not buy gift cards through direct messages on social media platforms. In addition, be extra weary of social media ads promoting gift card deals.

Also, always buy directly from the source. Make sure you purchase gift cards from a brand's official website, a card brand site, or a legitimate online gift card vendor's website.

Lastly, make sure to look closely at the website's URL. Many of these gift card scamming sites look similar to the real ones. Always make sure the website is legitimate before making a purchase.

