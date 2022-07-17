chicago shooting

Sisters of UIC student fatally shot while waiting for mom to finish doctor's appointment speak out

Cook County Crime Stoppers is also offering up to $15,000 for helpful information that leads to an arrest and conviction
By Christian Piekos
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The family of a 19-year-old UIC student who was shot and killed in his car earlier this month continues to search for answers following his death.

Now, the Cook County Crime Stoppers is hoping the community comes forward with information that could bring this family closure.

Giovanni Flores was supposed to start his sophomore year at the University of Illinois Chicago. He was in the business school and still trying to figure out what he wanted to do with his life, like many his age.

However, those plans were cut short when Flores, known to those around him as Gio, was killed at Douglass Park on July 6, leaving a grieving family searching for answers.

"Everything he was doing was always, like, trying to help anyone anyway he could and if he couldn't, he'd try and figure out a way," said Flores' sisters.

Now, his sisters are opening up about their little brother and the lasting mark he left on their lives.

"I think I would describe him as someone who was just a big joy, very lively, loved to be with his family always just funny, like had a joke," they added.

Family members said Gio had dropped his mom off at Mt. Sinai Hospital for a doctor's appointment when another car pulled up next to his and shot him multiple times.

Flores was just eating lunch, waiting for his mom when he was killed.

"It still feels like maybe this is just a dream and he is going to walk through that door and we're going to be like, 'Okay, you're here,'" his sister's said. "He is too young to die like this."

Now, nearly two weeks after his death, the Cook County Crime Stoppers are going door-to-door, hoping to learn some new information into Flores' death.

"We're not looking to arrest somebody, we're out here to get information that hasn't been told to the police, so it'll help in their investigation," said Crime Stoppers Chairman George McDade.

McDade said this is a job about community trust, that works.

"I've had gang members give me information. I've had family members give me information on family. I've had next-door neighbors give me information on neighbors," McDade said. "They want to do what's right."

Even amid their heartache, grace is on display.

"We don't feel hate towards the people. We don't know why they did this. We don't feel any sort of, like, ill will or wish them anything bad. We just hope justice is served for him," Flores' sisters said.

The Flores family is also so thankful for the love and support they've received from the community.

Cook County Crime Stoppers is also offering up to $15,000 for helpful information that leads to an arrest and conviction of whoever killed Flores.
