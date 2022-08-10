CPD searching for 8-month-old girl after suspect breaks into Irving Park home, takes baby

Irving Park break-in: Male suspect hit 17-year-old girl on head before taking baby, CPD said

CPD said the suspect hit a 17-year-old girl on the head before taking the baby.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A male suspect kicked in a door in the Irving Park neighborhood and took an 8-month-old baby girl Tuesday night, Chicago police said.

This all unfolded just before 9:40 p.m. in the 3800-block of North Richmond Avenue, according to CPD.

Video from the scene earlier Wednesday morning shows police officers investigating the scene.

Police said the suspect was a "known male," and demanded that a 17-year-old girl place that baby girl in a car seat.

CPD said that's when the male suspect struck that 17-year-old on the head before taking the baby.

Despite being hit, police said the 17-year-old refused EMS treatment on the scene.

CPD said the incident is domestic-related.

It was not immediately clear how the 17-year-old is related to the male suspect, if he's armed and if he's related to the baby.

Area Five detectives are investigating.