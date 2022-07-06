Better Business Bureau warns of possible scammers after Highland Park parade shooting

better business bureau

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- The Better Business Bureau is warning people about the possibility of scams following the mass shooting in Highland Park.

The BBB recommended doing research before donating to any cause. You can visit Give.org to see if a charity meets the BBB Standards for Charitable Accountability.

When it comes to crowdfunding sites, it's best to donate to someone you know personally. If a page claims to collect for a charity, try donating directly to the charity's website instead.

When sites claim to donate 100% of proceeds, proceed with caution. In most cases, there are administrative fees that need to be handled.

If you spot a scam site, you can report it here.
