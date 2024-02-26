WATCH LIVE

Chicago shooting: Man shot inside moving car in Gold Coast, police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Monday, February 26, 2024 1:58AM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was shot inside a moving vehicle in Chicago's Gold Coast neighborhood on Sunday evening, police said.

Police said the shooting happened in the 1400 block of North Clark Street near Burton Place just before 6 p.m.

A 35-year-old man was in a vehicle, traveling northbound on Clark Street, police said. That's when someone inside a dark-colored vehicle, which was also headed northbound on Clark, fired shots.

Police said the victim, shot in his chest and grazed in his head, was transported to Northwestern Hospital in serious condition.

The vehicle that the suspect was in fled northbound on Clark.

There is no one in custody and Area Three detectives are investigating.

