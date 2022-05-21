shooting

'Multiple people' injured in shooting in northern Indiana, police say

Their conditions are unknown at this time.
By Meredith Deliso, ABC News
GOSHEN, Ind. -- "Multiple people" were injured in a shooting in northern Indiana Saturday, police said.

The victims were transported to area hospitals and their conditions are unknown at this time, the Goshen Police Department said on Facebook.

"Based off of information that officers have obtained, it is not believed there is any danger to the public related to this incident," the department said.

The shooting occurred on the south side of Goshen Saturday afternoon, ABC News reported. No additional information was provided.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
