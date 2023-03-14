Chicago shooting: Man fatally shot inside vehicle in Greater Grand Crossing, officials say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was fatally shot inside a vehicle on Chicago's South Side on Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

The shooting happened in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood's 7100 block of South Eberhart Avenue just after 2 p.m., Chicago police said. The victim was inside a vehicle when someone approached him and opened fire.

SEE ALSO | Chicago shooting: 16-year-old boy shot, critically injured in Burnside, police say

Chicago fire officials said the victim, a man, was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Police said the shooter fled the scene. No one is in custody and Area One detectives are investigating.

Authorities did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood