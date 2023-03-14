Chicago shooting: 16-year-old boy shot, critically injured in Burnside, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A teen boy was critically injured in a shooting on Chicago's South Side on Monday night, police said.

The shooting happened in the Burnside neighborhood's 400 block of East 88th Street at about 6 p.m., police said. A 16-year-old boy was shot in the arm, chest and face.

The victim was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, police said. Police said the teen was being uncooperative with investigators.

No one was in custody and Area Two detectives are investigating. Police did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.

