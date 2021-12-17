Val and Ryan talk about grandparent babysitters, wrapping up 2021 and more

RELATED: Roz Varon's Weekender Report
Pour Moi Skincare
Did you know that just sitting in front of your phones, tablets and laptops can pre-maturely age you skin? But here's the cherry holiday news, Pour Moi Skincare Founder and CEO, Ulli Haslacher, knows how to stop that damage in its tracks in just 60 seconds! This week, Ulli brought the Merry Mask Dup Set! The Merry Mask Duo Set is a botanical mask and a rose mask that can work wonders on your skin. The best part is if you order Friday, you can receive this gift by Christmas!
Merry Mask Duo Set
Product: Botanical Mask + Rose Mask
Special Pricing: $59 + Free Shipping
Retail Value: $84
This offer is good through 12/31/21
For more information, visit their website www.pourmoiskincare.com/Chicago or call (909) 243-1456.
You can also follow them on social media for more on their products and updates.
Facebook: @pourmoiskincare
Southside Blooms
Holiday shoppers can help at-risk youth get jobs and life skills training! Southside Blooms, a Chicago-based social enterprise, works with at-risk youth to provide jobs and job training to lift them out of poverty. The young people can use the skills they learn on any career path they choose. Right now, participants in the program are making eco-friendly greeting cards and wreaths.
Southside Blooms employees hand make specialty seed paper greeting cards from recycled paper pulp that they infuse with flower seeds. The young people working with the organization also create holiday wreaths out of local pine branches.
Southside Blooms provides jobs and job training to at-risk youth on its four sustainable urban flower farms on the South Side of Chicago and one in Gary, Indiana. Southside Blooms is a project of the Chicago Eco House, a 5013c non profit organization. Every purchase from this nonprofit supports their mission of using sustainability to alleviate poverty. Learn more at SouthsideBlooms.com.
Spend or Save?
"Spider Man: No Way Home" - SPEND
With Spider-Man's identity now revealed, he is unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life as Peter Parker from the high stakes of being a superhero. When Peter asks for help from Doctor Strange, the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man.
"Nightmare Alley" - SPEND
An ambitious carny with a talent for manipulating people, hooks up with a female psychiatrist to con a dangerous tycoon.
"Swan Song" - SPEND
The Swan Song is a futuristic drama about a man who is dying and commissions a clone to take his place without his family knowing about it.
"The Lost Daughter" - SPEND
This directorial debut by Maggie Gyllenhaal is about a woman's beach vacation that takes a dark turn, forcing her to confront her past.