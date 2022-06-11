Race Against Gun Violence, hosted by ABC7's Samantha Chatman, brings together 75+ organizations

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Race Against Gun Violence hosted by the group Strides for Peace will step off Saturday evening in Grant Park.
It's meant to celebrate the life-changing work of community organization and people who care about ending gun violence.
Consumer Investigative Reporter Samantha Chatman is hosting the race that will bring together more than 75 community organizations, businesses and civic organizations.
It includes an 8K run, a 5K run, a 2 mile walk and the popular Tots for Peace sprint. All funds raised will go directly to the participating charities.
"Organizations need support to build peace and stop the violence. There are many people dedicated to ending gun violence, and we can amplify their impact. Collectively, this is solvable. Some Chicagoans don't know where to begin to help, while others want to show their support and get more involved. The race in Grant Park is a great place to start," said Margaret Baczkowski, founder of Strides for Peace.
