GREASE comes to Lincolnshire's Marriott Theater

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Marriott Theatre is proud to present the electrifying smash hit GREASE.
The musical opened on January 22 and will close on March 15.
The Tony Award-nominated musical is directed by four-time Jeff Award winner, Scott Weinstein with musical direction by Jeff Award winner Ryan T. Nelson and choreography by Jeff Award winner William Carlos Angulo.
GREASE stars Jimmy Nicholas in his Marriott Theatre debut as "Danny" and Leryn Turlington as "Sandy." The cast also features Curt Bouril ("Vince Fontaine"), Jonathan Butler-Duplessis ("Teen Angel"), Jack Cahill-Lemme ("Sonny"),Kelly Anne Clark ("Mrs. Lynch"), Kevin Corbett ("Kenickie"), Jake Elkins ("Roger"), Landree Fleming ("Frenchy"),Jacquelyne Jones ("Rizzo"), Michael Kurowski ("Doody"), Michelle Lauto ("Marty"), Garrett Lutz ("Eugene"), Jessica Palkovic ("Cha Cha"), Billy Rude ("Johnny Casino"), Tiffany T. Taylor ("Jan"), and Alaina Wis ("Patty"), with ensemble members Nicholas Haas, Allison Sill and Kyra Sorce.
For showtimes and ticket prices for GREASE, visit https://www.marriotttheatre.com/
