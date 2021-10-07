police officer shot

Grundy Co. sheriff deputy shot during traffic stop, no one in custody

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
GRUNDY COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) -- A Grundy County sheriff's deputy was shot during a traffic stop Thursday evening.

County officials said the officer was shot while he was conducting the traffic stop in Mazon, near Morris.

Officials did not specify how the deputy was injured, but said his condition has stabilized. Illinois State Police are assisting in the investigation.

No one is currently in custody and there is an active search for the suspect.

No further details have been released. No description of the suspect has been released. No further information about the deputy who was injured has been released. Police have not said if there was any one else in the car at the time of the traffic stop.
