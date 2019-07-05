Gun used in 2 Rogers Park murders linked to 2 West Side shootings, source says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A gun used to kill two men in Rogers Park last year was used twice more in shootings on the West Side, a source confirmed to ABC7.

The gun has not been recovered and the suspect in those murders remains at large.

Douglass Watts and Eliyahu Moscowitz died just 36 hours apart. Watts, 73, was shot "execution style" while walking his dog in the 1400-block of Sherwin Avenue on Sept. 30. Moscowitz, 24, was shot in the head on the Loyola Park path near Lunt Avenue on the evening of Oct. 1.

WATCH: Surveillance video of Rogers Park murder suspect
Chicago police have released surveillance video of a suspect in two murders in the Rogers Park neighborhood.



"The shell casings found at both crime scenes from the 1100-block of West Lunt and the 1400-block of West Sherwin Avenue from Sunday were found to be a match," Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson said at the time. "This means both shootings came from the same gun and likely the same suspect."

Police released surveillance video of the suspect, which they believe was taken moments after Watts was murdered.
