hadiya pendleton

Anti-violence bike ride to honor teen killed in Chicago shooting days after Obama's 2nd inauguration

Cyclists are asked to wear orange to raise awareness of gun violence
Bike ride on Chicago's South Side to honor Hadiya Pendleton

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A community bike ride is planned for Friday to honor Hadiya Pendleton and others who've lost their lives to gun violence.

Pendleton was shot in killed in Chicago just days after performing at President Obama's second inauguration in 2013.

The ride starts in Nichols Park Friday evening.

People will meet at 5:45 p.m. and the ride starts at 6:15 p.m.

Cyclists are asked to wear orange to raise awareness of gun violence.
