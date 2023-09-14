Broadway sensation 'Hamilton' returns to Chicago, creator Lin-Manuel Miranda talks about legacy

CHICAGO (WLS) -- "Hamilton" is back on the Chicago stage for an encore run!

The musical just opened at the Nederlander Theatre in the Loop.

Lin-Manuel Miranda is the Tony Award winner who created the phenomenon. He's in town and talked to ABC7's Hosea Sanders.

Miranda called Chicago a consummate theater town, with rousing and generous audiences. He is hoping Chicago will welcome "Hamilton" back, which should not be any worry.

The show has been all around the world, but Chicago has an importance to "Hamilton" and tit's legacy.

"We love Chicago, it really has been the second home for 'Hamilton,'" Miranda said. "We opened our second company here. We watched Chicago embrace that original company, singing at Cubs games and basically becoming a fabric of Chicago.

Miranda said experiencing a musical live in a theater is very different as opposed to watching one on a streaming experience.

"There's something about going with your friends, going with that loved one, going on a date, planning your day around it and having this experience," Miranda said. "There's no substitute for it. That's why we make theater. It's why we keep coming back to theater."

"People say "Hamilton" is political,," Miranda said. "I think the only big political insight it has is what's past is present. The fact that these really flawed people were all trying to get their way, and as a result, we live in the country they set the rules for. The original sin of slavery... there's so much gun violence in our show, there's so much gun violence in our country."

Miranda has accomplished a lot in his life, but recognizes that "Hamilton" is currently his standout work.

"I'm very aware that this is the first line of my obituary, but you can see that as confining or you can see that as freeing," Miranda said. "So I say, 'what else can I get up to while I'm here?' First line is handled. This thing went beyond anything anyone could have dreamed and now I try to work on projects. I learn from and try to get better with each project I write."

"Hamilton" is being performed at the Nederlander Theatre through December 30.