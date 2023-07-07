Hammond City Council to consider shutting down gas stations overnight to prevent violent crime

The Hammond, Indiana city council will consider closing gas stations overnight to prevent violence.

HAMMOND, Ind. (WLS) -- Hammond, Indiana will look at a plan to shut down its gas stations during the overnight hours.

This would affect most of the city's 37 stations.

Hammond's mayor says violent crime is happening late at night at the city's gas stations. He pointed to a murder that happened just last month at a gas station.

This is just a proposal right now. But if it does go through, Hammond's gas stations would be required to close from midnight to 5 a.m.

The city council will meet on Monday to consider the ordinance.