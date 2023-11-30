How to make homemade Potato Ham Soup

Potato Ham Soup recipe from ABC7 Chicago director's wife, Jennifer Goolsby
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Tracy Butler has been Cooking up a Storm with chefs from restaurants all over Chicago and the suburbs.
But, on Thursday, she did something a bit different.
Jennifer Goolsby is not employed by a restaurant, but her husband and three kids say her home-made meals could be on the menu.
Goolsby is married to the director of ABC7 Chicago's 11 a.m. show.
She made her family's favorite soup, potato ham, Thursday morning.
- 3 1/2 cups peeled and diced potatoes
- 3 1/4 cups water
- 3/4 cup diced cooked ham
- 1/3 cup diced celery
-1/3 cup finely chopped onion
- 2 tablespoons chicken bouillon granules
- 1 teaspoon ground white or black pepper, or to taste
- 1/2 teaspoon salt, or to taste
- 5 tablespoons butter
- 5 tablespoons all-purpose flour
- 2 cups milk
Directions
1. Combine potatoes, water, ham, celery and onion in a stockpot. Bring to a boil; simmer over medium heat until potatoes are tender, 10 to 15 minutes. Stir in chicken bouillon, pepper and salt.
2. Melt butter in a separate saucepan over medium-low heat. Add flour; cook and stir until thick, about 1 minute. Whisk in milk; cook and stir until thick, 4 to 5 minutes.
3. Pour milk mixture into the stockpot; cook and stir until warmed through.