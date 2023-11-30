How to make homemade Potato Ham Soup

Tracy Butler is Cooking up a Storm with ABC7 Chicago director's wife Jennifer Goolsby, making Potato Ham Soup.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Tracy Butler has been Cooking up a Storm with chefs from restaurants all over Chicago and the suburbs.

But, on Thursday, she did something a bit different.

Jennifer Goolsby is not employed by a restaurant, but her husband and three kids say her home-made meals could be on the menu.

Goolsby is married to the director of ABC7 Chicago's 11 a.m. show.

She made her family's favorite soup, potato ham, Thursday morning.

Potato Ham Soup Recipe

- 3 1/2 cups peeled and diced potatoes

- 3 1/4 cups water

- 3/4 cup diced cooked ham

- 1/3 cup diced celery

-1/3 cup finely chopped onion

- 2 tablespoons chicken bouillon granules

- 1 teaspoon ground white or black pepper, or to taste

- 1/2 teaspoon salt, or to taste

- 5 tablespoons butter

- 5 tablespoons all-purpose flour

- 2 cups milk

Directions

1. Combine potatoes, water, ham, celery and onion in a stockpot. Bring to a boil; simmer over medium heat until potatoes are tender, 10 to 15 minutes. Stir in chicken bouillon, pepper and salt.

2. Melt butter in a separate saucepan over medium-low heat. Add flour; cook and stir until thick, about 1 minute. Whisk in milk; cook and stir until thick, 4 to 5 minutes.

3. Pour milk mixture into the stockpot; cook and stir until warmed through.