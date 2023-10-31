Harvey police say 2 arrested for USPS mail carrier armed robberies at gunpoint

The USPS has offered a reward of up to $150,000 for information leading to the arrest of an armed robbers that targeted a mail carrier in the south suburbs Monday.

HARVEY, Ill. (WLS) -- Two people have been arrested in the armed robbery of a USPS mail carrier in the south suburbs last week.

Harvey police say on October 23, shortly after 4:30 p.m., the mail carrier was robbed at gunpoint while delivering on their route near the vicinity of 148th and Loomis.

The Postal Inspection Service said the suspects included a man wearing dark clothing with a gun and a woman who was the driver of the damaged vehicle.

Police said they worked in tandem with the U.S. Postal Inspectors on the investigation and were able to obtain video of the suspect vehicles. From that video they were able to use license plates to identify one of the vehicles and leading to the arrest.

Charges are currently pending against the two suspects.