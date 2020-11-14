CHICAGO (WLS) -- Public health officials said a 13-month-old baby diagnosed with measles traveled through Chicago O'Hare International Airport Nov. 4.
RELATED: United Airlines using new Clorox Electrostatic sprayers to disinfect airport terminals
People in terminals 3 and 5 between the hours of 6 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. that evening may have been exposed.
RELATED: Chicago woman arrested for illegally boarding plane without ticket at O'Hare airport
People who may have been exposed and are not sure if they are immunized should reach out to their healthcare provider.
Officials have been advising people generally travel as little as possible due to rising cases of COVID-19.
13-month-old baby diagnosed with measles traveled through Chicago O'Hare International Airport
O'HARE AIRPORT
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News