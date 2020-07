Coronavirus Illinois: 36 students from Lake Zurich High School sports camp test positive for COVID-19

EMBED >More News Videos Lake County health officials are warning of a rise in cases in people under 30, as Illinois reported 980 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, the biggest single-day increase since June

LAKE ZURICH, Ill. (WLS) -- Thirty-six cases of COVID-19 have been identified in a group of Lake Zurich High School Students who were part of athletic camps last week.The cases have been tied to social events before the camps even started, and the positive test results among young people are part of an overall trend Lake County, Illinois, health officials have seen in the last month.The students who were at the camp are now in self-quarantine. Health officials said positive cases among residents under the age of 30 are now higher than the general population."Our message to young people is that while you might not be at high risk of getting severely ill from COVID-19, you're not immune," said Hanna Goering, communications manager for the Lake County Health Department.LCHD said the recent increase in cases among young people have so far been linked to events from before the start of the athletic camps."We're hearing a lot of young people report that they had social gatherings. They've been hanging out with their friends. They've been going to slumber parties," Goering said.Health officials are now waiting on the results of last weekend's mobile COVID-19 testing site at Lake Zurich High School , where more than 350 people were tested.There are plans to host another mobile testing site Sunday. Students and staff can get tested in the morning and the general public in the afternoon. However if you are exhibiting symptoms now, officials stress you should not wait until Sunday to get tested.