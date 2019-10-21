Health savings accounts might be an overlooked benefits option that can help save big

CHICAGO (WLS) -- It's that time of year to choose your health benefits, but some financial experts say there's one option people are overlooking that can help them save big.According to Charles Schwab, many people aren't considering their health savings account.This is separate from your health benefits, but you can sign up for an HSA around the same time of the year.Money from your paycheck is disbursed into the account. You can use this money for medical expenses throughout the year.The greatest thing about an HSA is if you don't use the money that year, it can carry over for long-term savings and future medical costs.