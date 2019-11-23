Windy City LIVE

Average Joe reveals his weight loss with Vitalife

This segment is produced with, and sponsored by the Vitalife Weight Loss Program.

At the beginning of this month, we met Joe Gambino - he was embarking on the 40 day Vitalife Weight Loss Program, where you can lose up to 40 pounds in 40 days. He is through his journey, so it's time to meet him in person and find out how much he has lost. Davis Jaspers, creator and founder of the program, stopped by with Joe to talk about the program.

Do you want to lose weight like Joe? Vitalife is having a special. The first 25 callers will get the $27 introductory special - valued at $300! Call 844-988-THIN or visit their website.
