Coronavirus Illinois: Blue Island mayor temporarily shuts down police station after employee tests positive for COVID-19

BLUE ISLAND, Ill. (WLS) -- The BIue Island Police Department's station has been temporarily shut down Sunday by the city's mayor after a department employee has tested positive for COVID-19.Blue Island Mayor Domingo Vargas said that he learned late Saturday night that an employee of the city's police department had tested positive for COVID-19.The mayor said the department has been temporarily shut down and no one is being allowed inside while the building is being cleaned."I gave the order, based on the recommendation I got," Mayor Domingo Vargas said. "We needed to get people out of there as quickly as possible and take necessary steps. We want to make sure our staff is protected, as well as the residents. That's out main concern."The department remained closed Monday morning, but Blue Island police officers returned to work.Mayor Vargas said he has requested the Cook County Sheriff's Department to help assist in the city during this time.Speaking Monday morning, Mayor Domingo Vargas said there may be other city employees infected by COVID-19."I received additional information from my investigators that besides he one person that has tested positive, we know that there is an additional one who is in the hospital awaiting verification or results whether that person has coronavirus. But here is my main concern: We learned and haven't heard back from the police department the status of four or five other city employees from the police department that had physical ailments. No additional information was given to us about these four to five other police personnel."Over the last couple of weeks several area police departments have been impacted by the coronavirus. Four CPD officers have tested positive. Aurora PD, as well as Hazel Crest currently have officers at home in quarantine.Illinois Rep. Bob Rita released a statement Sunday disagreeing with the mayor's "unilateral" decision to shut down the city's police department.You can read Rep. Rita's full statement below: