Chicago cuts off vaccine supply to Innovative Express Care for 'knowingly misallocating' 6K CPS vaccines

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Dept. of Public Health has stopped distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine to the provider that was contracted to vaccinate Chicago Public Schools employees.
CDPH said Innovative Express Care, located at 2400 N. Ashland Avenue, "knowingly misallocated" 6,000 doses of vaccines meant for Chicago Public Schools employees. As a result, CDPH said it will be reclaiming all vaccine distributed and stored at IEC.
Innovative Express Care was under contract with Chicago Public Schools to vaccinate CPS employees. In a press release issued Tuesday, CDPH said it had since learned that IEC administered vaccine to non-CPS individuals without prior authorization - including using the vaccine allotted for second doses for first dose appointments instead.
CDPH said it has identified new providers to take over and administer vaccine for those scheduled to receive a dose through Innovative Express Care.
CPS personnel with appointments on Wednesday, March 24 will be rescheduled for the near future and notifications are in progress. CPS personnel with existing appointments on Thursday, March 25 and thereafter will continue to be vaccinated at the same CPS high school site where they were originally scheduled.
CDPH said that Innovative Express Care will not be doing any more first dose vaccinations, and people can visit Zocdoc to find available appointments. Anyone scheduled for a second dose appointment though the Innovative Express clinic will be vaccinated at a special clinic set up for them at Truman College. Those individuals are being contacted and provided with next steps for scheduling their appointment.
Last week, CDPH said it was pausing distribution of COVID-19 vaccines to Loretto Hospital following reports of unauthorized vaccine events.
Full statement from Chicago Dept. of Public Health
The Chicago Department of Public Health (CDPH), from the beginning of the vaccine roll-out, has been clear that all providers who are given COVID-19 vaccine doses must strictly adhere to all CDPH guidelines and reporting requirements regarding the administration of received vaccine doses.
If CDPH learns of any vaccine that is not being appropriately administed, CDPH acts quickly to determine if distribution or administration guidelines have been properly followed. When necessary, CDPH will pause or cease the delivery of new doses to providers not adhering to the guidelines. When we do this, our first priority is to minimize disruption to the vaccination process and residents who have vaccine appointments.
To that end, today, CDPH has ceased distribution of the vaccine to Innovative Express Care ("IEC"). IEC entered into a contract with Chicago Public Schools to administer vaccine to CPS employees. CDPH has since learned that IEC administered vaccine to non-CPS individuals without prior authorization. As a result, CDPH will be reclaiming all vaccine distributed and stored at IEC pursuant to standard secure transport protocols.
Based on CPDH's review of IEC's vaccine allocations and administration, we have determined that they knowingly misallocated more than 6,000 doses of vaccine-including using vaccine allocated for second doses for first dose appointments instead. This is completely unacceptable behavior.
We have already identified new providers to take over and administer vaccine for those scheduled to receive a dose through Innovative Express Care.
Continuity of operations is our highest priority. CPS personnel with appointments on Wednesday, March 24 will be rescheduled for the near future and notifications are in progress. CPS personnel with existing appointments on Thursday, March 25 and thereafter will continue to be vaccinated at the same CPS high school site where they were originally scheduled.
IEC will not be doing any more first dose vaccinations, and people can visit Zocdoc to find available appointments. Anyone scheduled for a second dose appointment though the Innovative Express clinic will be vaccinated at a special clinic set up for them at Truman College. Those individuals are being contacted and provided with next steps for scheduling their appointment.
Since we began our vaccination efforts, we have administered more than 1 million doses at more than 200 providers across the city with a special focus on individuals at highest risk for serious illness from COVID-19. We will continue to work closely with providers who are vaccinating in line with that mission.
Full statement from Chicago Public Schools
Since the CPS vaccination program fully opened last month, we have been able to consistently offer at least 1,500 first dose appointments to all staff each week while rapidly expanding eligibility to include all employees. We are deeply concerned by the allegations involving Innovative Express, and are committed to a smooth transition that ensures minimal disruption for staff. We have worked with the Chicago Department of Public Health to identify a new vaccination partner that will begin operating our vaccination sites this Thursday, and Innovative Express's actions have not impacted our ability to offer appointments until this point.
