Chicago cuts off vaccine supply to Innovative Express Care for 'knowingly misallocating' 6K CPS vaccines

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Dept. of Public Health has stopped distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine to the provider that was contracted to vaccinate Chicago Public Schools employees.CDPH said Innovative Express Care, located at 2400 N. Ashland Avenue, "knowingly misallocated" 6,000 doses of vaccines meant for Chicago Public Schools employees. As a result, CDPH said it will be reclaiming all vaccine distributed and stored at IEC.Innovative Express Care was under contract with Chicago Public Schools to vaccinate CPS employees. In a press release issued Tuesday, CDPH said it had since learned that IEC administered vaccine to non-CPS individuals without prior authorization - including using the vaccine allotted for second doses for first dose appointments instead.CDPH said it has identified new providers to take over and administer vaccine for those scheduled to receive a dose through Innovative Express Care.CPS personnel with appointments on Wednesday, March 24 will be rescheduled for the near future and notifications are in progress. CPS personnel with existing appointments on Thursday, March 25 and thereafter will continue to be vaccinated at the same CPS high school site where they were originally scheduled.CDPH said that Innovative Express Care will not be doing any more first dose vaccinations, and people can visit Zocdoc to find available appointments. Anyone scheduled for a second dose appointment though the Innovative Express clinic will be vaccinated at a special clinic set up for them at Truman College. Those individuals are being contacted and provided with next steps for scheduling their appointment.Last week, CDPH said it was pausing distribution of COVID-19 vaccines to Loretto Hospital following reports of unauthorized vaccine events.