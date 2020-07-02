coronavirus illinois

Chicago issues quarantine order for travelers from states with high COVID-19 infection rates

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago has issued an emergency travel order requiring anyone entering or returning to the city from states experiencing a surge in COVID-19 infections to quarantine for 14 days.



The order takes effect on Monday, July 6, for travelers from the following states:
-Alabama
-Arkansas
-Arizona
-California
-Florida
-Georgia
-Idaho

-Louisiana
-Mississippi
-North Carolina
-Nevada
-South Carolina
-Tennessee
-Texas
-Utah

According to the Chicago Department of Public Health, the states designated in the travel order have a significant degree of community-wide spread of COVID-19. A state will be designated if it has a case rate greater than 15 new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 resident population, per day, over a 7-day rolling average.

The order will remain in effect until further notice. The city said that individuals found in violation of the quarantine order are subject to fines of $100 - $500 per day, up to $7,000.

You can read the full emergency travel order on the Chicago Department of Public Health website.

WATCH: Illinois COVID-19 cases flattening as other states see surges
EMBED More News Videos

To avoid an uptick like other states, Illinois and Chicago health officials warn that it's really a matter of personal responsibility, rather than policy, right now.



Chicago will also begin cracking down on Phase 4 guidelines for businesses starting Thursday.

Officials want to stop huge crowds disregarding capacity limits, social distancing and face coverings seen last weekend.

Businesses in violation could see fines of up to $10,000. Investigators can also immediately close businesses in the case of "egregious violations," the city said.

The travel order comes as Illinois Department of Public Health reported 869 new coronavirus cases and 36 additional deaths on Thursday.

There's now a total of 144,882 confirmed cases across the state, including 6,987 deaths.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitness4th of julyair traveltravelcoronaviruscoronavirus chicagocoronavirus illinoiscoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemiccovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS ILLINOIS
City cracks down on Phase 4 business violations
Illinois COVID-19 cases increase by 869, 36 new deaths
Downstate judge rules Pritzker did not have authority to extend stay-at-home order
With COVID-19 treatments in limited supply, who gets them and who doesn't?
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago officials reveal July 4th weekend safety plan
City cracks down on Phase 4 business violations
Dascham video released of man who died in Joliet police custody
Downstate judge rules Pritzker did not have authority to extend stay-at-home order
Illinois COVID-19 cases increase by 869, 36 new deaths
FDA issues warning about hand sanitizers containing methanol
Chicago violence takes toll on 911 emergency dispatchers
Show More
Army disputes claims Vanessa Guillen was sexually harassed
'Hamilton' stars excited for musical to start streaming Friday
Feds discuss tangled web involving Pres. Trump in Chicago banker bribery case
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly clear, warm
Black couple outraged after neighbor calls police on them
More TOP STORIES News