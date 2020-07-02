Chicago issues quarantine order for travelers from states with high COVID-19 infection rates

EFFECTIVE MONDAY: To preserve the gains Chicago has made, we're issuing an Emergency Travel Order directing travelers entering or returning to Chicago from states experiencing a surge in new COVID-19 cases to quarantine for a period of 14 days. More info→ https://t.co/5D7ng691f8 pic.twitter.com/CA26uT7RF6— Mayor Lori Lightfoot (@chicagosmayor) July 2, 2020
The order takes effect on Monday, July 6, for travelers from the following states:
-Alabama
-Arkansas
-Arizona
-California
-Florida
-Georgia
-Idaho
-Louisiana
-Mississippi
-North Carolina
-Nevada
-South Carolina
-Tennessee
-Texas
-Utah
According to the Chicago Department of Public Health, the states designated in the travel order have a significant degree of community-wide spread of COVID-19. A state will be designated if it has a case rate greater than 15 new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 resident population, per day, over a 7-day rolling average.
The order will remain in effect until further notice. The city said that individuals found in violation of the quarantine order are subject to fines of $100 - $500 per day, up to $7,000.
You can read the full emergency travel order on the Chicago Department of Public Health website.
WATCH: Illinois COVID-19 cases flattening as other states see surges
Chicago will also begin cracking down on Phase 4 guidelines for businesses starting Thursday.
Officials want to stop huge crowds disregarding capacity limits, social distancing and face coverings seen last weekend.
Businesses in violation could see fines of up to $10,000. Investigators can also immediately close businesses in the case of "egregious violations," the city said.
The travel order comes as Illinois Department of Public Health reported 869 new coronavirus cases and 36 additional deaths on Thursday.
There's now a total of 144,882 confirmed cases across the state, including 6,987 deaths.