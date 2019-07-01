Are you an emotional eater? Do you know why you crave sugar? In a game of fact or fiction, the founder of the Vitalife Weight Loss Program told WCL the reasons why and what is happening when you are an emotional eater. Plus he gave us an exercise to combat it.
Vitalife is having a Windy City Live special - you can get an initial consultation and scan - a $300 value - for $27. Just head to https://www.vitalifeweightloss.com/ or call 844-988-THIN to start your weight loss journey today.
This segment is produced with and sponsored by Vitalife Weight Loss Program.
Combat emotional eating with Vitalife
WINDY CITY LIVE
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News