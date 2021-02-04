Black maternal mortality rate 6 times higher than other women's in Chicago, Harvey doctor says

HARVEY, Ill. (WLS) -- A local doctor strives to help Black women who need affordable health care while pregnant.Dr. Lisa Green joined ABC 7 Chicago Thursday to discuss Black maternal health.Studies have shown that Black women in Chicago have a maternal mortality rate that is six times higher than non-Black women, Green said.A lack of resources for these women is part of the problem, she said. Those resources can include both health care and food access.Family Christian Health Center opened its Maternal Child Health and Wellness center this month at 15620 S. Wood St. in Harvey. It strives to provide holistic care for Black women and their children, Green said.Visitfor more information.