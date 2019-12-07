Health & Fitness

Here's how you can stay healthy this holiday season

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Although the holidays are filled with good food and drinks, it's still possible to stay healthy, according to health and fitness expert Stephanie Mansour.

Mansour said it's smart to cut your goals in half during the holiday season when it comes to weight loss or working out. Work out 15 minutes rather than 30 minutes per day, and work out at home. It's important to establish manageable goals during this busy time.

Also, instead of cutting out foods that might seem caloric, add in extra servings of greens, vitamin C and probiotics.

It's important to celebrate the things that do go well, too.

Mansour is the host of "Step It Up with Steph."
