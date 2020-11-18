coronavirus illinois

Illinois COVID 19: Gym closures in Highland Park imposed by Mayor Nancy Rotering

Coronavirus restrictions also include a limit of 10 people for gatherings
By
HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- An alarming surge in COVID-19 cases in Highland Park has led to Mayor Nancy Rotering to impose new restrictions, going further than Governor JB Pritzker's Tier 3 mitigations for the state of Illinois.

Starting Wednesday, the mayor shut down all indoor workout facilities, so places like Orange Theory Fitness have posted signs alerting their patrons of the new closure.

The city is also limiting gathering sizes to 10 people.

RELATED: Tier 3 restrictions announced by Gov. Pritzker
EMBED More News Videos

Governor JB Pritzker announced new Tier 3 mitigation COVID-19 restrictions to take effect Friday at 12:01 a.m., as the state reported more than 12,000 new cases Tuesday.



"Let's see what we can do over these next 30 days," Rotering said. "See if we can get our caseloads down. See if we can slow the spread and diminish the loss of lives and potentially be able to be together through the December holidays.

The North Shore suburb recorded 117 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend compared to the 729 cases Highland Park has recorded across eight months.

"That was a wake up call I hope to everybody but we needed to take more direct action to get their attention and say that this is really getting out of control ," Rotering said.

RELATED: Where to find COVID-19 testing in Chicago area
EMBED More News Videos

Dr. Robert Citronberg answered questions on the latest COVID-19 developments Wednesday



Jake Melle is a gym patron at Orange Theory fitness in downtown Highland Park. He's unhappy with the new restriction.

"With the distancing and everything that science tells you, we're six feet apart from one another when we're working out, specifically at Orange Theory," Melle said. "No. I don't know about the other gyms, but I mean you gotta consider these things when you decide to take that away from people, I think."

RELATED: Illinois COVID-19 orders: A legal look at Gov. Pritzker's 10th disaster declaration

EMBED More News Videos

Some states require the legislature to authorize disaster proclamations, others allow the legislature to end them. In Illinois, there are no such strings attached.



The mayor's order is meant to compliment the governor's new statewide restrictions coming Friday, which is urging residents to stay home. It also shrinks capacity at many businesses.

While the state's guidelines will prohibit indoor fitness classes, Highland Park decided to close gyms altogether, citing them as high risk.

"I think it's good to get this under control, but selfishly I don't want to give up the gyms and things I like to do," said resident Amy Blumenthal.

Mayor Rotering says hospitals in the region will be reaching capacity in the next three weeks and they don't want to be in the position of running out of hospital beds.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessillinoishighland parkcoronavirus testinggymjb pritzkercoronavirus chicagocoronaviruscoronavirus illinoiscoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus testcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS ILLINOIS
IL reports 8,922 new COVID-19 cases, 140 deaths
Illinois Veterans Home in LaSalle COVID-19 death toll rises to 21
New IL COVID-19 restrictions announced, 12,601 new cases reported
A legal look at Gov. Pritzker's 10th disaster declaration
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
IL reports 8,922 new COVID-19 cases, 140 deaths
Lyons man charged in Bridgeview car theft, kidnapping of boy, police say
CPS Board meets after announcement of return to in-person learning
Man arrested after failed carjacking attempt, running across Edens: CPD
WI officer who killed 3 since 2015 resigns
IN Gov. Holcomb quarantines after COVID-19 exposure
Walmart announces free Thanksgiving dinner for everyone
Show More
A legal look at Gov. Pritzker's 10th disaster declaration
Trump pays $3 million for recount of 2 Wisconsin counties
Happy Birthday, Mickey Mouse!
Chicago Weather: Mostly sunny, windy Wednesday
FDA approves 1st at-home rapid COVID test
More TOP STORIES News