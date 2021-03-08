Illinois COVID-19 Update: IL reports 1,182 new coronavirus cases, 5 deaths

IDPH reported a total of 1,199,517 COVID-19 cases, including 20,767 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.
As of Sunday night, 1,178 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 266 patients were in the ICU and 118 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported testing 39,636 specimens for a total of 18,679,826since the pandemic began.
The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from March 1-7 7 is 2.8%.
A total of 3,824,675 doses of vaccine have been delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago, with an additional 443,700 doses allocated to federal government partners for long-term care facilities, bringing the total number delivered in Illinois to 4,268,375.
When will kids be able to get COVID vaccine?
IDPH reports that a total of 3,387,778 vaccine doses have been administered, including 347,915 at long-term facilities. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered is 90,135 .
On Sunday, a 29,564 vaccine doses were administered.
The deaths reported Monday include:
-Christian County: 1 female 70s
-Cook County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s
-Monroe County: 1 male 90