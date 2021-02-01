Illinois COVID Update: IL reports 2,312 new coronavirus cases, 16 deaths

Kankakee, Will counties move to Phase 4

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois health officials reported 2,312 new COVID-19 cases and 16 deaths Monday.The total number of cases in Illinois now stands at 1,128,613, with a total of 19,259 deaths, since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 61,263 specimens for a total of 16,100,555.As of Sunday night, 2,387 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 515 patients were in the ICU and 278 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Jan. 25-31 is 4.9%.The test positivity rate is a metric the state began providing in late October. It is calculated by using the total number of positive tests over the total number of tests. This is the metric being used to by state health officials to make decisions about mitigations.A total of 1,333,475 doses of vaccine have been delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago, with an additional 496,100 doses allocated to federal government partners for long-term care facilities, bringing the total number delivered in Illinois to 1,829,575.IDPH reports that a total of 996,410 vaccine doses have been administered, including 156,872 at long-term facilities. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered is 43,378 .The IDPH says that vaccine distribution numbers are reported in real-time and vaccine administration numbers lag by as much as 72 hours.Illinois Region 7, comprised of Kankakee and Will counties, has now moved into Phase 4 of the state's reopening plan.Phase 4 allows for increased indoor restaurant capacity as well as retail being able to operate at 50 % capacity.The deaths reported Monday include:-Christian County: 1 male 70s-Cook County: 1 male 40s, 2 males 50s, 2 males 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 2 males 80s, 3 males 90s-Grundy County: 1 female 70s-Putnam County: 1 male 60s