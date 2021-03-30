Illinois COVID-19 Update: IL reports 2,404 new coronavirus cases, 17 deaths

IDPH reported a total of 1,241,993 COVID-19 cases, including 21,273 deaths, since the beginning of the pandemic.
As of Monday night, 1,396 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 308 patients were in the ICU and 121 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
RELATED: Illinois COVID vaccine map shows how many residents vaccinated by county
Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported testing 51,579 specimens for a total of 20,235,323 since the pandemic began.
The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from March 23-29 is 3.9%.
Gov. Pritzker gets COVID vaccine
A total of 6,277,895 doses of vaccine have been delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago, with an additional 414,900 doses allocated to federal government partners for long-term care facilities, bringing the total number delivered in Illinois to 7,053,765.
A total of 5,664,426 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of Monday night, including 367,706 for long-term care facilities. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 105,040 doses. There were 86,812 doses reported administered in Illinois Sunday.
RELATED: Illinois coronavirus testing: Where to get tested for COVID-19 in Illinois, Chicago area
Will County vaccine clinic
Will County will open another community vaccination clinic Tuesday in Monee. The location is for residents and workers in Will County who qualify under Phase 1B and are available by appointment only.
The Monee location is at the former Second Place Church, 6370 W Emerald Pkwy in Monee.
For more information, visit willcountyhealth.org.
In Chicago's collar counties of Cook, DuPage, Kane, Lake, and Will, vaccine eligibility has been expanded to anyone in Phase 1A, 1B and 1B+. Phase 1B+ now includes some essential workers, such as government employees, higher education staff, news media, restaurant staff, construction trade workers and religious leaders.
Gov. JB Pritzker is allowing health departments in areas where the demand for vaccines among eligible groups is declining to open up shots to anyone 16 and over now instead of waiting until April 12 when it's allowed statewide.
While all communities will continue to receive their baseline allocation of doses, new doses above that baseline will be allocated to high-demand areas where at-risk eligible residents face long waits for appointments.
Mobile rapid response vaccination teams will deploy over the next two weeks in five counties in Region 1 where IDPH epidemiologists have determined there is a need to administer doses quickly to blunt increasing trends. These doses are on top of the allocation to the local health departments. These mobile teams will be providing single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine to county residents. Appointments will be coordinated by the local health department.
Residents of Region 1 are also encouraged to visit the existing mass vaccination site set up in Winnebago County.
Illinois has administered doses to 69% of residents 65 and older, near the 70% threshold needed to move into the Bridge Phase of reopening. However, IDPH said rising hospitalization rates will prevent Illinois from moving into the Bridge Phase. IDPH epidemiologists will continue to focus on the most recent 10 days to monitor any acute trends that prevent the state from reaching the Bridge Phase.
The deaths reported Tuesday include:
-Champaign County: 1 female 70s
-Cook County: 2 males 50s, 3 females 60s, 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 90s
-Lake County: 1 male 40s
-McHenry County: 1 male 30s
-Saline County: 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s
-St. Clair County: 1 male 60s
-Wayne County: 1 male 70s
-Whiteside County: 1 female 80s
The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.