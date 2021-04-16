Illinois COVID-19 Update: IL reports 3,866 new coronavirus cases, 21 deaths as Cook County releases more vaccine appointments

10,000 COVID-19 vaccines available Friday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois public health officials reported 3,866 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 21 related deaths Friday.There have been 1,296,381 total COVID cases, including 21,630 deaths in the state since the pandemic began.As of Thursday night, 2,058 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 468 patients were in the ICU and 205 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported testing 93,602 specimens for a total of 21,571,023 since the pandemic began.The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from April 9-15, is 4.9%.A total of 9,777,825 doses of vaccine have been delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago.A total of 7,779,290 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of Thursday night. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 129,664 doses. There were 166,885 doses reported administered in Illinois Thursday.Cook County Health will release 10,000 first-dose COVID-19 vaccines Friday.The Moderna and Pfizer vaccines will be available through appointment at noon Friday, according to Cook County Health.Appointments will be available for anyone 16 years old and older, the agency said.Sixteen and 17-year-olds must register at a Pfizer location and must be accompanied by a parent of guardian, health officials said. The Pfizer vaccine is the only dose approved for anyone under 18.Appointments can be scheduled at 833-308-1988 orThe deaths reported Friday include:- Bureau County: 1 female 80s- Cook County: 1 male 40s, 2 males 70s, 2 males 80s- DuPage County; 1 female 50s, 1 male 90s- Henry County: 1male 80s, 1 female 90s- Jefferson County: 1 female 90s- Kane County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s- Lake County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 80s- LaSalle County: 1 male 70s- Madison County: 1 female 90s- McDonough County: 1 male 80s- Tazewell County: 1 male 40s, 1 male 50s- Will County: 1 male 60s