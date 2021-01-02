coronavirus illinois

Illinois COVID-19 Update: IL reports 4,762 cases, 29 coronavirus deaths

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois public health officials reported 4,762 COVID-19 cases and 29 related deaths Saturday.

The state noted that Saturday's numbers could be low due to the New Year's holiday.

The total number of cases in Illinois now stands at 975,352, with a total of 16,674 deaths.

Find out how many people may get a COVID-19 vaccine before you

EMBED More News Videos

During his COVID-19 update, Governor JB Pritzker said Illinois is leading the country in number of vaccine doses given.



Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 61,987 specimens for a total 13,436,652.

As of Friday night, 3,799 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 783 patients were in the ICU and 458 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

RELATED: Illinois coronavirus testing: Where to get tested for COVID-19 in Illinois, Chicago area

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Dec. 26 - Jan. 1 is 9.6%.

The test positivity rate is a metric the state began providing in late October. It is calculated by using the total number of positive tests over the total number of tests. This is the metric being used to by state health officials to make decisions about mitigations.

WATCH: Will Astra-Zeneca vaccines be available in US soon?
EMBED More News Videos

Dr. Robert Citronberg of Advocate Aurora Health answers COVID-19 questions.



State-run COVID-19 testing sites were closed Friday for the New Year's holiday.

Indoor dining and bar service is still banned in Kane County, according to state COVID-19 mitigation rules, but some people chose to ring in the new year inside a South Elgin pub. Stanley's Restaurant and Ale House defied state orders, offering food, drink, karaoke and trivia - all inside - while trying to enforce its own COVID-19 rules.

The owners said they have been open for business inside without any citation from the county or the state for the last 10 weeks.

WATCH: Vaccines' impact may not be felt until spring, medical experts say

EMBED More News Videos

The impact of vaccinations may not have a positive impact on the daily COVID-19 numbers until spring, Dr. Jen Ashton says.



Chicago officials shut down two parties on Near Year's Eve and issued seven notices to businesses for violating COVID-19 restrictions.

See where COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered




The deaths reported Saturday include:

- Christian County: 1 female 60s
- Cook County: 1 male 50s, 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s
- DuPage County: 2 males 70s
- Fayette County: 1 male 90s
- Franklin County: 1 male 70s
- Jackson County: 1 female 90s
- Jefferson County: 1 female 50s

- Kane County: 1 female 70s
- Marshall County: 1 male 70s
- McHenry County: 2 females 70s, 1 male 70s
- McLean County: 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s
- Monroe County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 90s
- Morgan County: 1 male 80s
- Peoria County: 1 male 80s
- Sangamon County: 1 female 60s
- St. Clair County: 1 female 80s
- Tazewell County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 80s
- Will County: 1 male 80s
- Winnebago County: 1 female 80s
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessillinoisvaccinescoronavirus testingjb pritzkercoronavirus chicagocoronaviruscoronavirus illinoiscovid 19 vaccinecoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus testcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS ILLINOIS
IL reports 7,201 COVID-19 cases, 157 coronavirus deaths
South Elgin pub hosts indoor NYE party, defying state rules
IL reports 8,009 COVID-19 cases, 133 coronavirus deaths
IL county that includes Capitol plans to reopen indoor dining, defying gov
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago-area winter storm leaves behind snow, ice, slush; more expected
Woman charged after children found in vacant apartment: police
Nancy Pelosi's home vandalized with graffiti, fake blood on New Year's Day
90 arrested, 900 given warnings at 'super-spreader' CA New Year's parties
Man shot by off-duty CPD officer charged with attempted murder
BGA wants to know Illinoisans' hopes for IL in 2021
WI police monitoring recreational IL weed but see no major impact yet
Show More
Strength training, yoga poses for weekly workout plan
17 shot, 3 killed in Chicago over holiday weekend
IN reports 5,429 new COVID-19 cases, 39 additional deaths
New Year's babies born in Chicago area
Hangover help: Advice to feel better faster
More TOP STORIES News