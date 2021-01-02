Illinois COVID-19 Update: IL reports 4,762 cases, 29 coronavirus deaths

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=9008324" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> During his COVID-19 update, Governor JB Pritzker said Illinois is leading the country in number of vaccine doses given.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois public health officials reported 4,762 COVID-19 cases and 29 related deaths Saturday.The state noted that Saturday's numbers could be low due to the New Year's holiday.The total number of cases in Illinois now stands at 975,352, with a total of 16,674 deaths.Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 61,987 specimens for a total 13,436,652.As of Friday night, 3,799 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 783 patients were in the ICU and 458 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Dec. 26 - Jan. 1 is 9.6%.The test positivity rate is a metric the state began providing in late October. It is calculated by using the total number of positive tests over the total number of tests. This is the metric being used to by state health officials to make decisions about mitigations.State-run COVID-19 testing sites were closed Friday for the New Year's holiday.Indoor dining and bar service is still banned in Kane County, according to state COVID-19 mitigation rules, but some people chose to ring in the new year inside a South Elgin pub., offering food, drink, karaoke and trivia - all inside - while trying to enforce its own COVID-19 rules.The owners said they have been open for business inside without any citation from the county or the state for the last 10 weeks.Chicago officialsand issued seven notices to businesses for violating COVID-19 restrictions.The deaths reported Saturday include:- Christian County: 1 female 60s- Cook County: 1 male 50s, 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s- DuPage County: 2 males 70s- Fayette County: 1 male 90s- Franklin County: 1 male 70s- Jackson County: 1 female 90s- Jefferson County: 1 female 50s- Kane County: 1 female 70s- Marshall County: 1 male 70s- McHenry County: 2 females 70s, 1 male 70s- McLean County: 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s- Monroe County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 90s- Morgan County: 1 male 80s- Peoria County: 1 male 80s- Sangamon County: 1 female 60s- St. Clair County: 1 female 80s- Tazewell County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 80s- Will County: 1 male 80s- Winnebago County: 1 female 80s