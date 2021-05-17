coronavirus illinois

Illinois COVID-19 Update: IL reports 946 cases, 6 deaths

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois public health officials reported 946 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 6 related deaths Monday.

There have been 1,367,214 total COVID cases, including 22,445 deaths in the state since the pandemic began.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported testing 33,148 specimens for a total of 23,846,737 since the pandemic began.

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from May 10 to May 16, is 2.9%.

As of Sunday night, 1,512 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 398 patients were in the ICU and 220 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

A total of 10,375,588 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of Saturday night. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 66,728 doses. There were 53,335 doses reported administered in Illinois Saturday.

The deaths reported Monday include:
-Cook County: 1 male 40s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s
-DuPage County: 1 male 50s, 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s
