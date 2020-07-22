Coronavirus Illinois: IL reports 1,598 COVID-19 cases, 23 deaths

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois reported 1,598 new coronavirus cases and 23 deaths on Wednesday.
The Illinois Department of Public Health announced that the state's total confirmed COVID-19 cases reached 165,301 over the weekend, including 7,347 deaths.
Illinois performed 39,633 tests in the past 24 hours, for a total of more than 2.3 million.
The state's rolling seven-day positivity rate is 3.2%, state health officials said Wednesday.
Coronavirus testing: Where to get tested for COVID-19 in Illinois, Chicago area
At his briefing last week, Governor Pritzker revised his Restore Illinois plan. The original plan divided the state into four health regions and was then updated to split the state into 11 regions.
Wednesday, Governor Pritzker said the Metro East region is seeing a rise in cases which could result in the state needing to stop in to take mitigating actions.
"I have spoken with local leaders and I have asked them to clamp down on the outbreaks where they are occurring so that the state won't have to step in," Pritzker said.
The regions are:
1. North: Boone, Carroll, DeKalb, Jo Daviess, Lee, Ogle, Stephenson, Whiteside, Winnebago
2. North Central: Bureau, Fulton, Grundy, Henderson, Henry, Kendall, Knox, La Salle, Livingston, Marshall, McDonough, McLean, Mercer, Peoria, Putnam, Rock Island, Stark, Tazewell, Warren, Woodford
3. West Central: Adams, Brown, Calhoun, Cass, Christian, Greene, Hancock, Jersey, Logan, Macoupin, Mason, Menard, Montgomery, Morgan, Pike, Sangamon, Schuyler, Scott
4. Metro East: Bond, Clinton, Madison, Monroe, Randolph, St. Clair, Washington
5. Southern: Alexander, Edwards, Franklin, Gallatin, Hamilton, Hardin, Jackson, Jefferson, Johnson, Marion, Massac, Perry, Pope, Pulaski, Saline, Union, Wabash, Wayne, White, Williamson
6. East Central: Champaign, Clark, Clay, Coles, Crawford, Cumberland, De Witt, Douglas, Edgar, Effingham, Fayette, Ford, Iroquois, Jasper, Lawrence, Macon, Moultrie, Piatt, Richland, Shelby, Vermillion
7. South Suburban: Kankakee, Will
8. West Suburban: DuPage, Kane
9. North Suburban: Lake, McHenry
10. Suburban Cook: Suburban Cook
11. Chicago: City of Chicago
Gov. Pritzker said the revised plan has three tiers of mitigation strategies that can be applied if a region sees a spike in cases. The categories for the mitigation strategies include closing or scaling back bars and restaurants, meets, religious services and more.
Pritzker said positivity rates in most regions including the Chicago area were hovering between two and five percent.
Governor Pritzker said the Illinois Department of Public Health is working to award a grant to an organization in nine regions for contract tracing. Cook County and Chicago will utilize their own contact tracing programs.
"Today I'm proud to announce that applications for community-based organizations to obtain funding through IDPH to collaborate with local health departments will open on Friday. This opportunity - called the COVID-19 Pandemic Health Navigator Program - is geared toward organizations able to serve as coordinators for their region, sub-awarding to other agencies, across three main areas of work: education and outreach, contact tracing, and resource coordination for those who need to isolate," said Pritzker said. "Because Chicago and its immediate suburbs are running their own community programs, these partnerships will be with regional leaders outside of Cook County. Most important to our ability to minimize outbreaks is the efforts of everyday people to do their part: if one of our statewide force of 1,600 contact tracers calls you, please answer."
Coronavirus Illinois: IL reports 1,598 COVID-19 cases, 23 deaths
CORONAVIRUS ILLINOIS
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More