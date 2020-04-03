Illinois coronavirus deaths, cases see largest spike in single day so far

There are now 8,904 confirmed COVID-19 cases across Illinois, including 210 deaths, state health officials announced Friday.
The rise in the state's death toll comes while Illinois health officials prepare alternative care facilities for a possible surge in patients.
SEE INSIDE: Chicago's makeshift hospital for COVID-19 patients at McCormick Place
On Friday, Gov. JB Pritzker and Mayor Lori Lightfoot toured the makeshift hospital built at Chicago's McCormick Place as it prepares to accept its first patients.
Coronavirus Illinois Update: Latest news on COVID-19 cases, Chicago area impact
The city and the state are both fighting the pandemic on multiple fronts.
Illinois National Guardsmen and women reported to McCormick Place Friday morning with hard hats and masks in hand. They have been supporting a lightning fast effort to transform Chicago's biggest event space into an alternate care facility for COVID-19 patients who don't need intensive treatment.
"I got a sneak peek at the work that's being done there," said Governor JB Pritzker. "Let me just preview just briefly, that you should all feel very, very proud of the work that's been done."
Governor JB Pritzker said the massive convention center in Chicago should be up and running Friday.
Coronavirus deaths in Illinois by county; COVID-19 victims of all ages
In Melrose Park, the former Westlake Hospital will soon reopen and house 230 beds, joining a growing list of alternate care facilities.
"Patients will be directed first to existing hospitals and if they are lower acuity, they will be transferred to these alternative sites, "Governor Pritzker said.
Coronavirus testing: Where to get tested for COVID-19 in Illinois, Chicago area
McCormick Place will be the largest facility, with roughly 3,000 beds by the end of the month and 500 are already in place. But the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which was the lead on the effort, says Chicago is not in the red for regular hospital beds yet, so they may not receive any patients Friday.
The Army Corps of Engineers said the beds are ready whenever they're needed and the project is ahead of schedule.
And again the governor is criticizing the White House saying Illinois has had to cut its own deals with airlines and shipping companies to bring personal protection equipment from China after Washington denied his request to help with transport.
Amid a daily drumbeat of tragic news and numbers, officials shared positive data about how people are recovering.
"Seven days after diagnosis, essentially 50% of the people reported that they were recovered," Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said.
"If we were to do 14 days after the diagnosis, you can only imagine that those numbers will only grow," Dr. Ezike added.
Meanwhile, drive-through testing began Thursday at Roseland Hospital. Hundreds of people showed up Thursday at what is the only community hospital doing drive-through testing on the South Side. They hope to offer 200 tests each day.
Governor Pritzker has called for licensed health care providers available to fight against COVID-19 to register online at illinoishelps.net.
The Illinois Department of Public Health has created a hotline at 1-800-889-3931. More information can be found at the IDPH website and the Chicago Department of Public Health websiteid